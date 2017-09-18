An interest rate rise is just weeks away, the Bank of England's Governor Mark Carney has said.

Rising inflation means members of the bank's rate-setting committee are already considering a hike for November.

In Washington, Mr Carney that any increase from the current low of 0.25 per cent would be gradual and limited.

He said a reduction in the number of unemployed and a "gradual rise in underlying inflationary pressure" would mean "some withdrawal of monetary stimulus is likely to be appropriate over the coming months in order to return inflation sustainably to target."

He added any rise would come at "a gradual pace and to a limited extent" and would need to continue providing "substantial support to the economy".

The Canadian also warned that Brexit could temporarily push up inflation from 2.9 per cent and far beyond the Bank's two per cent target.

He flagged the effects of any potential increases in tariffs on imports, or increases in the cost of imports due to "broader access restrictions".

"Abrupt decreases in migration" could also spark shortages in some indutry that could affect inflation.

That is likely to compound the effects of any further devaluation of sterling, which has already fallen against major currencies including the US dollar and euro in the wake of the Brexit vote.

But the central bank boss also cautioned that the Bank of England was limited in what it could do to mitigate those effects.

"It is critical to recognise that Brexit represents a real shock about which monetary policy can do little.

"Monetary policy cannot prevent the weaker real incomes likely to accompany the move to new trading arrangements with the EU, but it can influence how this hit to incomes is distributed between job losses and price rises.

"And it can support UK households and businesses as they adjust to such profound change."