PAUL Wilson, the former Celtic forward who was the only non-white player to be capped by Scotland in the 20th century, has passed away at the age of 66.
Wilson, whose mother was Dutch/Portuguese and whose father was Irish/Scottish was born in Bangalore in India in 1950.
He joined Celtic in 1966 and became one of the group of players known as the Quality Street Gang. Kenny Dalglish, Danny McGrain, George Connelly, Davie Hay and Lou Macari were among his contemporaries.
Loading article content
He became a first team regular in the 1973/74 season – when he helped the Glasgow club win their ninth consecutive league title.
The following campaign Wilson became the only Celtic player ever to score in four Hampden finals.
He netted in the Drybrough Cup final against Rangers, the League Cup win over Hibs, the Scottish Cup triumph against Airdrie and the Glasgow Cup game with Rangers.
Wilson was subjected to racist abuse from the stands during his playing career with Celtic.
“I think big Jock (Stein) respected me for refusing to rise to it,” he once said.
Wilson became the first non-white player to represent Scotland in the 20th century and the first Asian footballer to have played for England, Northern Ireland Scotland or Wales at senior level when he came on as a substitute in a European qualifier against Spain in Valencia in 1975.
He scored 55 goals for Celtic in 217 games. He had spells at Motherwell and Partick Thistle before retiring.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?