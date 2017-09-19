A MAN jailed for posting pictures of a dead body on Facebook in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire has said he regrets his actions but was shocked to be jailed for three months.

Omega Mwaikambo, 43, told BBC Newsnight he knew it was "morally wrong" to take pictures of the loosely covered corpse hours after the blaze struck the block of flats in Kensington in June.

But he told the programme he had been "traumatised" by what he had seen, describing the blaze near his home as being like 9/11 but "real in front of my eyes".

Loading article content