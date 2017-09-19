BORIS Johnson must stop "exploiting" Theresa May's weakened position, a former cabinet minister has said, as he criticised the Foreign Secretary for "sounding off" over Brexit.

Ken Clarke said that in any normal circumstances the Prime Minister would have sacked Mr Johnson hours after publishing his 4,000-word personal vision for Brexit.

But the Conservative former chancellor added that Mrs May's lack of a parliamentary majority meant she could not easily dispose of Mr Johnson, who was advised to express his Brexit views in private.

