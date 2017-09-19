DOZENS of trains have been cancelled or delayed causing travel misery for commuters.
Overhead wire damage at Pollokshields East has affected services travelling to and from Glasgow.
At least 39 services have been scrapped altogether, rerouted or delayed due to the problems which engineers are now working to fix.
Services are anticipated to return to normal by 12pm today, according to Scotrail.
A replacement bus service is running between Glasgow Central and Newton, and Glasgow Central and Patterton.
The below services have been affected, and passengers are advised to check with Scotrail before they travel.
Glasgow Cathcart Inner and Outer Circle services are suspended
Glasgow Central to Neilston services will run express between Muirend and Glasgow Central in both directions.
Glasgow Central to Newton Services which are booked to run via Queens Park will be diverted via Maxwell Park
Glasgow Central to Newton services via Maxwell Park will run as scheduled
A full list of affected services is available via http://www.journeycheck.com/scotrail/
