London tube bomber suspect took a CalMac ferry to visit fellow Syrian refugees in Rothesay.
Yahyah Farroukh, 21, boarded the ferry at Wemyss Bay and travelled to the Isle of Bute to see relatives.
Photographs posted to his Facebook page show him standing on the deck of the ferry.
It is understood he also came to Greenock to visit another one of his relatives.
He was arrested on Saturday after the failed attack.
An 18-year-old man was also arrested.
Both are believed to have been fostered by the same family in Sunbury-on-Thames.
A CalMac spokesman said: “Security of our customers and staff is always CalMac’s number one priority.
“During the recent upgrade to ‘critical’ security alert we advised staff on all vessels to be extra vigilant in their health and safety inspection duties.
“Even though the threat has now been downgraded staff remain on high alert.
“We will continue to closely liaise with the police on this matter and take any measures they think are necessary to help ensure the ongoing safe delivery of our services.”
