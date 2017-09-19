Everton striker Wayne Rooney was driven in to training on Tuesday morning after being banned from driving for two years.
The 31-year-old was disqualified from the roads for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order by a district judge at Stockport Magistrates Court after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving on Monday.
Wayne Rooney has apologised for his "unforgivable lack of judgement" in a statement to @PA after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge pic.twitter.com/IIwhtPA7ws
Loading article content
— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 18, 2017
Rooney, wearing a black baseball cap, arrived at the club’s Finch Farm training complex in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover to prepare for the club’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Sunderland on Wednesday.
The former England captain issued a statement following his court appearance in which he apologised for his “unforgivable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong”.
Stockport Magistrates Court heard Rooney was almost three times over the legal limit when he was stopped driving a Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on September 1.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.