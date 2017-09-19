Rio Ferdinand has stressed he is ready to “walk the walk” after it was announced he will attempt to become a professional boxer, with the ultimate aim of challenging for a title.

The 38-year-old former England captain, who retired from football in 2015, is taking part in Betfair’s ‘Defender to Contender’ project and will be training with former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall.

A press release from Betfair on Tuesday said Ferdinand would be seeking to qualify for a British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) licence before starting training to fight in “a succession of bouts in 2017/18 with the ultimate aim to compete for a title belt.”

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, the ex-Manchester United defender said: “A lot of people sit and watch huge fights, plus other sporting events and say ‘I can do that’ or ‘they’ve messed it up’.

“There are a lot of armchair fans wanting to pass judgement. Well, I’m going to walk the walk and actually do it.

“I’m into keeping fit and one of the big things I have missed since retiring from football in 2015 is the competition, whether it be as a team or as an individual going one-on-one against a striker.

Talent is great but when all said & done grit, determination in the trenches is what gets you thru. Salute the champ! @anthonyfjoshua ???????? pic.twitter.com/Kk2njASXuH — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 30, 2017

“I just miss that chemical that comes out of you. I have not been able to replace it. This is a great way to get that back.

“I’m doing this for many reasons. I’m doing this to test myself as a man, as a human being. Can I change sports? Can I be a respectable performer in other sports? Can my body get through it?

“Can I mentally get up early at 5-6am in the morning when it is dark and cold to go on long, dirty runs? Then get back, take my kids to school, go to the gym and eat properly all of the time.

???????????? Vida did take some hits for us. He might have to come in my corner! Some1 that can take bit responsibility… will leave you out @GNev2 https://t.co/dhS4uTI26s — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 19, 2017

“This is a test of my mind and body, that’s the way I’m looking at it. I’m not looking at it to become the world champion, I’m not stupid.”

Ferdinand, who will hold a press conference in London on Tuesday afternoon, added as part of the Betfair press release: “It’s a challenge I’m not taking lightly – clearly not everyone can become a professional boxer – but with the team of experts Betfair are putting together and the drive I have to succeed, anything is possible.”

BBBC general secretary Robert Smith told Press Association Sport that Ferdinand had yet to apply for a boxer’s licence but said there was no reason he would be treated any differently to the likes of fellow ex-footballers Leon McKenzie and Curtis Woodhouse and retired cricketer Andrew Flintoff , who were all granted licences by the governing body.