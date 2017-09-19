Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Susan Calman has hit out at "Twitter trolls" who have made cruel jibes about her appearance, telling them she is not "fat and ugly".

Her comments came after one follower asked "they let pigs dance?" in response to a newly-released snap of her in her glamorous show outfit.

The Scottish comedian, 42, replied: "No, but they do let dicks on Twitter," before posting: "I don't often interact with trolls but occasionally I do. For years I thought I was fat and ugly. I'm not. And I won't let anyone say I am."

She accompanied the defiant statement with a gif of singer Beyonce flicking her hair.

Fans have been quick to add their support, with Jo Short responding: "Damn right Susan. You look amazing and we love you x."

Nykoma Hamilton added: "Damn right! You are bloody lovely! I have spent years thinking same through my depression & think people need to get a grip!"

The snap of Calman with her "dance boyfriend," Kevin Clifton was shared by the BBC as part of a run of first-look images of this year's Strictly couples.

Hours later, and barely a day after announcing that he is excepting his second child with wife, Zoe, show professional Brendan Cole told Good Morning Britain how he is already "very impressed" with Charlotte Hawkins' dance skills.

"I'm very impressed with Charlotte's ability to learn and soak up the information, and then put it out there," he said of the ITV newsreader.

"I feel I can really dance with her, which is a really nice feeling and you don't often get that.

"Normally it takes a little bit of time to establish that... we are throwing it out, it's lovely."

But while he described the pair's dancefloor chemistry as going "beautifully," he dismissed presenter Piers Morgan's hints about the famous "Strictly curse".

With just days to go before the couples hit the stage for the first time on Saturday, last year's champ Joanne Clifton also shared her love for the Strictly family.

She left the show after claiming her victory with partner and presenter Ore Oduba to pursue a career in musical theatre and is currently taking centre stage in the West End's production of Flashdance.

Commenting on her brief performance during Strictly's recent live launch show, she told ITV's Lorraine: "I sat at the side watching all the pros practising their group dances and meeting all the celebrities... And I thought, I really do love it."

Highlighting how supportive her former colleagues really are, she told how they recently came to watch her new show, only to witness a technical glitch during the famous moment when she pours a bucket of water on herself.

"It was the one night that it didn't work," she said.

"I pulled the chain, the water didn't come down...so they took me to the bar afterwards, sat me down and poured a bottle of water all over me."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC 1 at 6.25pm on Saturday.