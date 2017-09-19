PLANS for the revamp of a key junction in Edinburgh are to go in front of the public this Saturday.

Read more: Edinburgh Trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

The redesign of the layout for Picardy Place, a principal public roads junction which also sits within the Edinburgh World Heritage Site and the New Town Conservation Area, is part of the £1bn rebuild of the St James shopping centre complex.

It is claimed the proposed works would create an improved environment at the three-street crossroads and better pedestrian, cycle and traffic access.

Read more: Edinburgh Trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

TH Real Estate and Laing O’Rourke have been contracted by City of Edinburgh Council and the Scottish Government to deliver the programme.

The developers said the revised road layout would encourage lower speeds and greater road safety, whilst helping to improve the flow of traffic to the area, enhancing the vitality and accessibility of the city centre.

Read more: Edinburgh Trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

The design also seeks to maximise pedestrian and cycle movement by delivering a "sense of priority for non-drivers to the area".

Cycling campaign group Spokes Lothian has described Picardy Place as a "blackspot" for cycling.

The developers said the objective is to "create routes that are suitable for less confident cyclists and which are compatible with the council’s target of significantly increasing cycle use as set out in its Active Travel Action Plan, whilst pedestrian routes would provide direct and convenient access through the area".

Read more: Edinburgh Trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

Lesley Macinnes, Edinburgh transport convener, said: "The reconfiguration of Picardy Place is a crucial part of improving what is a key gateway to Edinburgh, regenerating the east end of the city centre and future-proofing the site for future development.

Read more: Edinburgh Trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

“I’m pleased that the designs have been updated and improved to reflect feedback received from cycle and other interest groups, and that they now pay much closer attention to the needs of all road users, however they may be travelling.

Read more: Edinburgh Trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

“The project is being planned and managed very much with the ongoing redevelopment of Edinburgh St James and Leith Street in mind, ensuring that works are integrated wherever possible and that any disruption is kept to an absolute minimum.”

Martin Perry, of TH Real Estate, said: "The new road layout would complement improvements to Leith Street, and make it a safer, more attractive area for pedestrians and cyclists.

"This is an exciting time for Edinburgh as we work towards transforming the east end of the city.”

Read more: Edinburgh Trams - Cyclists to get dedicated lanes on new line

The news comes as the developer said so far £24 million worth of materials and equipment has been sourced from within 100 miles of the project, while 78 per cent of the 1,000 workers are locally- based.

The public information session is being held at Valvona & Crolla VinCaffè, 11 Multrees Walk, between 10am - 4pm on Saturday, September 23.