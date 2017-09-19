BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire has told of her "shell shock" at being diagnosed with cancer in an emotional diary charting her road to recovery.

The 48-year-old mum-of-two has written a book entitled Dear Cancer, Love Victoria, in which she opens up about her traumatic journey through chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a mastectomy.

In extracts published in the Mirror, the television personality tells how she managed to get her life back on track, saying: "It's time to crack on with the rest of my life."

