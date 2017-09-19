BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire has told of her "shell shock" at being diagnosed with cancer in an emotional diary charting her road to recovery.
The 48-year-old mum-of-two has written a book entitled Dear Cancer, Love Victoria, in which she opens up about her traumatic journey through chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a mastectomy.
In extracts published in the Mirror, the television personality tells how she managed to get her life back on track, saying: "It's time to crack on with the rest of my life."
She writes: "On July 31, 2015 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. One mastectomy, six sessions of chemotherapy and thirty doses of radiotherapy later, I feel like this could be a fresh start.
"I know not everybody gets that opportunity, I'm completely aware of that, and so I am very grateful. Exceptionally grateful."
Her book, due to be published later this month, reveals the inevitable side effects of her cancer treatment, from losing her hair to being crippled by pain from the chemotherapy, and also diaries her return to work.
Speaking of her final day of chemotherapy, Ms Derbyshire tells of being overcome by emotion when the enormity of what she had been through hit her.
She writes: "'That's it,' I say, but my voice is subdued, not triumphant. 'Cool.'
"Then I draw the blanket to my eyes and cover my face. The tears come.
"I can't believe it. I can't believe I've had cancer. I can't believe I've endured chemotherapy.
"I can't believe that's it. I'm shell-shocked."
:: Dear Cancer, Love Victoria is due to be published on September 21.
