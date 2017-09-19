More than a million illegal TV set-top boxes which allow consumers to stream content illegally have been sold in the UK in the last two years, investigators have warned.

Up to a quarter of Britons are estimated to access digital material illegally, but most people do not realise digital piracy could be putting them at risk, with dangers including inappropriate advertising that could be seen by young children, electrical safety associated with counterfeit parts and financial cyber crime.

A joint report by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) and City of London Police, along with other organisations, said the organised criminal gangs behind it are profiting by millions of pounds from the fraud and are often associated with other serious crimes.

