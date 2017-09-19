Discount supermarket Lidl has kept its place as the UK's fastest growing supermarket.
Canny shoppers are taking advantage of their heavily discounted goods, along with those of fellow German firm Aldi, to help give it a record market share of 5.3 per cent.
Almost two thirds of shoppers visited a Lidl or its rival Aldi in the past three months, with the two retailers now accounting for almost £1 in every £8 spent in Britain’s supermarkets, up from £1 in £25 a decade ago, according to analysts Kantar Worldpanel.
Supermarket sales overall were up 3.6 per cent year on year over three months to last Sunday. It is the sixth consecutive month of growth of more than three per cent and largely driven by grocery inflation.
The miserable August weather hit sales barbecque stables such as prepared salads, but sales of cold treatments last month were up by almost £2 million year on year to reach £4m.
