A care home has been told to make significant improvements or face a proposal to have its registration cancelled.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal improvement notice on Lynn of Lorne Care Home near Oban following an inspection which raised serious concerns.

The notice lists six areas requiring urgent improvement, including staff knowledge and practice around how to treat pressure ulcers, and demonstrating that there is a system in place to assess, monitor and manage the risk of malnutrition.

The management of the home in Argyll and Bute must also demonstrate that they are supporting people to maintain a standard of hygiene and personal appearance that is acceptable to them.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: “The Improvement Notice we have served clearly lays out the changes we need to see so that the care provided to residents improves quickly.

“We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action.

“Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

“Anyone with a concern can contact our helpline on 0345 600 9527.”

The care home management have been asked to ensure there is a record of the level of assistance required by each service user to allow them to move safely, together with a record of any specialist equipment that may be required.

They must also demonstrate to the Care Inspectorate that there are effective systems in place to monitor the quality of the care provided, focused on improving outcomes for people.

The improvements must be implemented by November 30.

In the improvement notice sent to the home’s owners McKenzie Care homes Ltd, the watchdog said: “The Care Inspectorate hereby gives you notice that unless there is a significant improvement in provision of the service, it intends to make a proposal to cancel your registration in terms of section 64 of the Act.”