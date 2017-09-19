IT is based on an Iron Age barrow burial chamber and could provide an underground repository for ashes between a tranquil loch and a rural ecology centre.

Plans for an eco-cemetery and "columbarium" at Kinghorn in Fife have taken a major step forward after the project received planning permission.

Now organisers are trying to raise funds to create the woodland cemetery and the columbarium on the east of Kinghorn Loch.

The columbarium, a memorial repository for ashes, will be the first of its kind in Scotland and the model could be used to help tackle future burial space shortage.

However, it echoes the style of the distant past and is modelled on barrow burial sites, hollow underground chambers such as the 5,000-year-old Maeshowe site in Orkney, below.

The Fife project will be set up as a not-for-profit enterprise by the Kinghorn Community Land Association, which has already bought ten acres of land on behalf of the wider community in 2015 and commissioned Edinburgh-based architects Simpson and Brown to design the columbarium.

The chamber would sit next to the Ecology Centre, which was set up to protect Kinghorn Loch for the community and which now holds environmental education visits and outdoor volunteer days at the managed biodiversity and wildlife site.

Richard Brewster, KCLA chairman, said it is hoped that the site would be a "unique place of remembrance".

He said: "This is a real milestone for Kinghorn.

"The concept has really captured people’s imagination and this resulted in so much positive support from the public when the planning application was submitted."

He said: "There is a real shortage of cemetery space locally and this will be somewhere special for people to lay loved ones to rest.

"The cemetery will develop into a natural woodland and peaceful remembrance space with wildflower meadow and spectacular views over the Forth.

"The idea for the columbarium is based on an Iron Age barrow - a hollow mound with passages within it, with a central walled area somewhat like a broch, and a path that leads from the higher celebration platform.

“The next challenge for us will be to finalise the estimate of building costs then to raise the money to make this vision a reality.

"There are a number of different funding sources that we can pursue and, once again, the support of the community in getting behind this project will be vital.”

Alan McIlravie, provost of the Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council said: "The concepts and plans are both imaginative and respectful.

"In a few years’ time it will draw people to meander through the native woodland as they visit the columbarium or graves.

"The whole thing will perfectly complement the beauty of Kinghorn Loch and the surrounding area."

The increasing trend towards natural burial grounds could be the key to tackling Scotland's looming shortage of urban cemeteries, it has been claimed.

Architect and urban planner Bob Tait, of architects Format Building Design, had been pushing for a green burial ground on land next to Bonaly, on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

It was shelved after officials recommended the plan for land that sits inside Pentland Hills Regional Park be refused amid concerns over its position in the landscape.