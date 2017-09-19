Would-be thieves have been branded "disgusting" after damaging a nursery bus so badly it could no longer be used.
Attempts were made to take the black Ford Tourneo while it was parked at Busy Bees on London Road, Stranraer, sometime between 5.30pm on Monday and 11.30am on Tuesday.
Although the culprits were unsuccessful, damage to the vehicle was so bad it could no longer be driven.
Nursery worker Tammie Hilferty said: "I think it's disgusting that they have done this to a company that supplies childcare.
"It's ridiculous - they should be ashamed of themselves."
Holes appear to have been drilled in the driver-side door keyhole and ignition, while the cover beneath the steering wheel was also broken.
The bus is used to collect infants and take them to the nursery, while primary school pupils are also picked up for after-school club at the premises.
Taxis will now have to be used by the nursery, which will add to costs on top of the vehicle's repairs.
PC Stephen Judge said: "I am particularly disappointed that anyone would consider targeting a nursery bus.
"Although the suspects have been unsuccessful in their attempt to steal it, the damage caused has meant the bus cannot be used by the kids at the local nursery.
"This will upset a lot of people in the Stranraer area and I would ask anyone with information about the crime to contact Stranraer Police office on 101."
