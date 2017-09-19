IT’S ONE of the most esoteric events on the Scottish sporting calendar.
But there’s no denying the appeal of the World Stone Skimming Championship which takes place this Sunday on the quarry at Easdale Island, off the coast of Oban.
It’s 20 years since the debut event attracted a few curious souls to the proceedings, but the competition has grown spectacularly and the organisers have had to start limiting the number of participants to 350, spread across a range of categories.
But the star of the show is Dougie Isaacs from Perthshire, who has been crowned world champion for the last four years and will be in the thick of the action again this weekend.
Mr Isaacs said: “I’ve loved being involved on the Stone Skimming circuit and have taken part in events all over the country, including in Wales and the Lake District.
“But there’s something brilliant about Easdale Island and hundreds of fans travel along with us and it becomes a really buzzing festival.
“It’s a skill, getting the stones to skim a long distance. I’ve sent them over 120m, but there are always new challengers coming through. I’m keen to make it five in a row, but we’ll have to see what the conditions are like.”
He will be in the main section. But there is also a veterans’ event.
Without any further comment, it is classified as being “for old tossers”.
The fun starts on Sunday morning.
