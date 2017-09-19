A FATHER-of-two who was caught during an undercover police operation into designer drug Flakka has been jailed for four years and six months.

Brian Farquhar, 33, from Glasgow, admitted being concerned in supplying Flakka – which is also known as Alpha PVP - in Glasgow between October 20, 2013 and July 20, 2014.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Armstrong told Farquhar: “You were involved in an operation which has been described as sophisticated.

Loading article content

“The abuse of illicit drugs is a scourge on our society and in particular on the young people of Scotland.”

Lord Armstrong told Farquhar that, but for his guilty plea, he would have jailed him for five years.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said: “Alpha PVP was widely used as a ‘legal high’ until 2010 when it was criminalised."

Defence counsel Allan MacLeod said that Farquhar, a former soldier, was "genuinely remorseful".