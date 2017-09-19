A CHINESE national has been found dead at a controversial immigration detention centre.
The man was discovered at the Dungavel, near Strathaven, which houses people awaiting deportation from the UK, yesterday afternoon.
The exact cause of the man's death at the Home Office facility is not known and an independent inquiry has been ordered by the prisons and probation watchdog.
Loading article content
A Home Office spokesperson told the CommonSpace website, which revealed the death: "A male Chinese national who was detained at Dungavel immigration removal centre was found dead on 19 September 2017.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.
“As is the case with any death in detention, the police have been informed and a full independent investigation will be conducted by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”
The complex has been at the centre of a number of controversies since it opened in 2001, having been a former prison.
Most recently, Irene Clennell, 53, was placed there before being deported to Singapore after she lost her leave to remain due to the UK Government's spousal visa system as she did not earn the minimum amount required per year.
Mrs Clennell, who had arrived in the UK in the 1980s and married a British man, claimed to have been treated like a 'terrorist' by the UK authorities.
Two months ago, Indian-born Vishal Suri, 45, who was placed in Dungavel, won a human rights battle to continue living in the UK after the Court of Session ruled he was in a 'genuine and subsisting' relationship with his wife to be - who hails from the UK.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.