A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has appeared in court accused of slashing a pupil at a West Lothian secondary school.
The boy appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
He was faces a total of five charges in connection with an incident in the school's dining hall on Friday morning.
He made no plea and was freed on bail after the weekend in custody.
The accused, who lives in West Lothian, was charged with assault to injury and assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.
He was also accused of threatening or abusive behaviour, having an article with a blade or point in a public place and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
He is expected to make a second court appearance to be committed for trial next week.
Police said on Friday that they had detained a youth after a 14-year-old boy suffered a serious facial injury after being slashed with a knife in the school canteen. The alleged victim was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston.
