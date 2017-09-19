The Great British Bake Off's Tom Hetherington was the architect of his own misfortune as his designs on a 'hummingbird cake' led to his exit from the Channel 4 show.

The 29-year-old architect from Edinburgh failed to impress in the first caramel week the series has ever had, with his showstopper – a hummingbird cake with caramel decorations – sealing the deal for his exit.

Tom’s unravelling began with the first of three challenges, the signature bake, when he failed to complete the millionaire’s shortbread.

Tom ran out of time on the first challenge (Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/PA)

Instead of offering judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood 18 identical bakes, he ran out of time and instead presented them with two large tins of his caramel concoction.

In the technical challenge, which saw the bakers create 12 Dutch stroopwafels, he came in fifth place out of nine.

Tom’s showstopper caramel cake, a banana and pineapple hummingbird cake, got poor reviews from Leith and Hollywood.

Hollywood described it as “a bit basic” thanks to Tom’s lack of caramel decorations – he topped his cake with just two while the other contestants were more generous and adventurous.

Leith said the cake itself was “gluey and under-baked”.

He said it was fair that he was the latest baker to leave (Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/PA)

Hollywood said: “That cake was raw, it was just an off day for him, but unfortunately in Bake Off, one slip and that’s it.”

Tom said of his time in the competition: “My worst moment was obviously leaving, and my decision to make the hummingbird cake was a wrong one.

“Throughout I had positive feedback on my flavours, and I am not so good on the intricate side of decoration, so that was a gross miscalculation on my part.

“I am disappointed to be leaving, but it was justified. I made a really bad cake and everyone else did excellent cakes. I think it’s totally fair.”

He said: “Initially I wanted to impress Prue more than Paul, but when it came to it I wanted to impress both of them equally.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have been dishing out their opinions (Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/PA)

“Their critiquing is honest, and whilst they each have a different style, they tell the truth and there was no show or drama for television, it was all fair.”

Tom also praised the new presenting team of Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, who replaced the Bake Off’s previous presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins when the show moved from BBC One to Channel 4.

“I loved Noel and Sandi, and Noel proved to be a good taster, he was always checking my flavours!” he said.

“It was such a new team, but they really broke the ice for us bakers, they were warm and genuine as they both have a lovely, caring nature.

“When you are having a stressful moment, they are a wonderful duo and perfect for the part.”

Kate had an impressive week (Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/PA)

This week’s star baker was Kate, who impressed with her showstopper toffee apple cake and her bay-infused millionaire’s shortbread in the first round.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.