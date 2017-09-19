A third man has been arrested in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack, Scotland Yard said.

The 25-year-old was held in a counter-terrorism raid in Newport, south Wales, shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said a building in the town was being searched.

UPDATE: Third arrest made in Parsons Green tube attack investigation https://t.co/U0E2EY1hE1 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 19, 2017

Two other men aged 18 and 21 remain in custody in connection with Friday’s bomb attack on a London Underground train in south-west London.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “The 25-year-old man was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act at approximately 7.08pm at an address in Newport.

“The arrest was carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, supported by colleagues from Gwent Police and the Welsh Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU).

“A search is taking place at an address in the Newport following the arrest.”

The incident took place on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The family of the second suspect questioned over the Parsons Green bombing earlier insisted he was innocent and “loves the UK”, according to reports.

Yahyah Farroukh, 21, and an 18-year-old man remain in custody after detectives were granted more time to question them over Friday morning’s bomb attack on a London Underground train.

The older man’s family expressed their shock after the Syrian refugee was arrested on Saturday night as he finished a shift at a fried chicken takeaway.

His brother Hamed told the Mailonline from Egypt that Farroukh did not mix with extremists.

Emergency services outside Parsons Green station in west London (Stefan Rousseau)

He said: “He is a good guy. He works in a restaurant to make a living. He would not hurt anyone.

“My father, God bless his soul, brought us up to live decently and with high morals. Yahyah has never mingled with bad guys or militants or Daesh people.”

The family said they left Damascus, in war-torn Syria, in 2012 and moved to Egypt, where their ill father died recently.

Farroukh had travelled to the Netherlands to visit them during the Muslim holy period of Eid, shortly after the death, they said.

Police at a cordon on Cavendish Road, in Sunbury-on-Thames (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scotland Yard said magistrates had granted warrants allowing the 18-year-old to be held until Saturday, and Farroukh until Thursday.

The news came as fresh CCTV footage emerged that appears to show the Parsons Green bomb suspect on his way to plant his homemade device.

The video, obtained by the Press Association, shows a figure dressed in grey carrying a distinctive white Lidl carrier bag around 80 minutes before the explosion that injured 29 people.

Both Farroukh and the younger man, understood to be the suspected bomber, are believed to have spent time in foster care with Penelope and Ronald Jones, aged 71 and 88 respectively, who previously received MBEs for services to children and families.