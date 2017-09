Scotland's new Culture Strategy will not be dictated by the government, the culture secretary has declared.

Fiona Hyslop, speaking at an event in Paisley as part of the consultation process for the new strategy, also said one of the many areas the strategy would have to address is the precarious economic lives of freelances in the arts world.

Ms Hyslop seemed to attempt to allay fears the new strategy, part of the SNP's manifesto and programme for government, would be imposed by ministers.

Loading article content