A MAN is due to go on trial accused of assaulting two babies.
Liam Simpson, 22, is accused of assaulting the first baby boy, when he was a month old by repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to his head at a house in Edinburgh in December 2014.
He is also charged with assaulting another baby boy over a four-month period from December 2016 at another house in Edinburgh.
Simpson pled not guilty to the charges when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday (Tues).
Solicitor advocate Ann Ogg lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination in relation to the first charge relating to 2014.
Papers from the court claim Simpson allegedly did “repeatedly inflict blunt force trauma on his head by means to the prosecutor unknown, to his injury”.
He is accused of assaulting the second child from when he was two months old, on various occasions between December 28, 2016 and March 17, 2017 at another flat in Edinburgh.
Prosecutors claim Simpson hit him on the leg with a monitor, struck his head against taps and pushed his face under water and caused him to struggle to breathe.
He is further alleged to have thrown him into the air, pressed his fingers onto his body, pushed his legs, compressed his body and did “inflict blunt force trauma on his head and body by means to the prosecutor unknown.
Simpson is accused of either assaulting the second child to his severe injury and danger of life or alternatively culpably and recklessly causing injuries to the danger of his life.
Judge Lady Scott fixed a trial for December at the High Court in Edinburgh.
