THE Scot who founded Canada is in danger of being airbrushed from history after he was accused of "cultural genocide".

Sir John A Macdonald negotiated the deal that established the Canadian state and served Prime Minister for six years in the late 19th Century.

But demands are growing to scrap anything bearing his name because of the way he treated the indigenous population.

The row centres around the Indian Act, brought in by Macdonald in 1876, which resulted in 100,000 native Canadian children being forcibly taken away from their parents.

The youngsters were sent to institutions to try to remove the "savage" influence of their parents.

Instead, many of the youngsters were subjected to sexual and physical abuse at the hands of the people supposed to "civilise" them.

The Indian Act was recently labelled "cultural genocide" by a national commission and a motion has been passed by the Elementary Federation of Ontario calling for Macdonald's name to be stripped from nine schools.

But the moves to airbrush Macdonald have been opposed by several prominent Canadians, including Kathleen Wynne, the Premier of Ontario.

She argued: "We need to teach our children the full history of this country, including colonialism, our indigenous peoples and their history and what our founders did to create Canada and make it the country it is."

Macdonald was the first Prime Minister of Canada, from 1867-1873, serving again from 1878-1891.

He was born in Glasgow on January 11, 1815. In 1820, his family moved to Kingston in the Province of Upper Canada after his father's business ventures had left them in debt.