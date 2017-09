SCOTLAND’S leading economic think tank has called on the UK government to name the powers it intends to transfer to Holyrood after Brexit.

In its quarterly commentary on the nation’s economy, the Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) said the greater clarity would help businesses plan for the change.

The FAI said Scotland’s economic health had “bounced back” in the first three months of 2017, but remained fragile after “an exceptionally weak” two years.

Loading article content