ONE of the most famous names in dining is ready to open in Scotland’s capital.
General Manager Eric Garnier and assistant Marco Coderoni are pictured at the new restaurant The Ivy on the Square, in Edinburgh, which opens today.
The 130-seat restaurant represents an expansion of the Ivy Collection, noted for its restaurant in London, The Ivy, and its celebrity clientele.
The new restaurant, in St Andrew Square, says it is offering “approachable sophistication and luxury with an underlying feeling of glamour and theatre for local residents, businesses and visitors”.
It will be open every day and is situated in one of the newer buildings on the New Town square. There is a restaurant, a bar and brasserie and outdoor seating.
The restaurant said it would hold back a number of tables through the day for local diners and walk-in customers as part of a plan to appeal to “local restaurants for local diners”.
The kitchen will be overseen by Sean Burbidge, the executive chef at The Ivy Collection who used to be head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Pétrus restaurant in London’s Knightsbridge area.
The Ivy on the Square will be the group’s first to introduce a drinks trolley dedicated to Scottish whisky.
The restaurant has worked with Edinburgh-based whisky expert and author Blair Bowman to choose the selection.
“After-dinner drinks trolleys are fairly common, but having a dedicated whisky trolley is something quite unusual,” Bowman said.
“And the fact that we have included some more unusual choices makes the selection even more interesting.”
