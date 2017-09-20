MORE than a million illegal TV set-top boxes which allow consumers to stream content illegally have been sold in the UK in the last two years, investigators have warned.

Up to a quarter of Britons are estimated to access digital material illegally, but most people do not realise digital piracy could be putting them at risk, with dangers including inappropriate advertising seen by young children, electrical safety and financial cyber crime.

It is revealed in a joint report by the Intellectual Property Office and City of London Police.

Fact, which is against intellectual piracy and others, said organised criminal gangs make millions from the scam.

Kieron Sharp, director general at Fact, said: “This report has come at a crucial time in our fight against digital piracy.

“A quarter of Brits access digital material illegally, and often don’t realise the risks associated with that, for them and their families.”