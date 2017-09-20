MORE than a million illegal TV set-top boxes which allow consumers to stream content illegally have been sold in the UK in the last two years, investigators have warned.
Up to a quarter of Britons are estimated to access digital material illegally, but most people do not realise digital piracy could be putting them at risk, with dangers including inappropriate advertising seen by young children, electrical safety and financial cyber crime.
It is revealed in a joint report by the Intellectual Property Office and City of London Police.
Loading article content
Fact, which is against intellectual piracy and others, said organised criminal gangs make millions from the scam.
Kieron Sharp, director general at Fact, said: “This report has come at a crucial time in our fight against digital piracy.
“A quarter of Brits access digital material illegally, and often don’t realise the risks associated with that, for them and their families.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.