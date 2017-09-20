Some Ryanair passengers who rebooked flights after the airline announced mass cancellations have reported having to pay again if they had chosen to pick seats or take hold luggage.

The travellers who were offered “free” replacement flights discovered they were not refunded for charges on extras paid on their original booking, leaving them having to pay twice.

The Dublin-based carrier – which is shelving up to 50 flights daily over the next six weeks – said it is aware of the issue and any customers who were double charged for seats or hold luggage will be refunded.

