Former Great British Bake Off contestants Selasi Gbormittah and Andrew Smyth joined forces to watch the latest episode of the new series together.
Fans of the duo were delighted to see them united, although Gbormittah revealed he almost did not make his TV date with his friend.
Gbormittah, who was one of last year’s most popular bakers, posted on Twitter: “When concierge can’t find your keys and you’re nervous you’d miss #GBBO. Keeping @cakesmyth waiting. Poor him #Countdown #GBBO #KeepCalm.”
When concierge can't find your keys and you're nervous you'd miss #GBBO. Keeping @cakesmyth waiting. Poor him 🕺🏿#Countdown #GBBO #KeepCalm pic.twitter.com/jiP5nlBlYe
— Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) September 19, 2017
He shared a picture of himself looking slightly flustered, before posting a photo of himself and Smyth together and ready to watch the programme.
Are we caramel enough? #GBBO #CaramelWeek @cakesmyth pic.twitter.com/c06koWwVO5
— Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) September 19, 2017
“Are we caramel enough?” he wrote.
Smyth, who was a runner-up in last year’s series, shared a similar snap of them together and wrote: “Caramel week let’s go. @selasigb @BritishBakeOff #gbbo.”
Caramel week let's go. @selasigb @BritishBakeOff #gbbo pic.twitter.com/8dpGNMBeBP
— Andrew Smyth (@cakesmyth) September 19, 2017
He also revealed his relief that they had made it into Gbormittah’s apartment after seemingly being made to wait a while.
“PHEW WE’RE IN,” he said.
PHEW WE'RE IN pic.twitter.com/rOastzVLAA
— Andrew Smyth (@cakesmyth) September 19, 2017
One fan of the pair was delighted to see them together, writing on Twitter: “This makes me so happy!!!”
Another said: “This is so cute.”
Gbormittah and Smyth did not have to face caramel week when they took part in the programme last year, as it was introduced in the current series, the first to air on Channel 4.
Architect Tom became the latest to leave the Bake Off tent after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his caramel-related bakes.
