THE world's biggest cosmetic company is threatening to sue a tiny soap-making firm in Fife - claiming they own the term "naked".

Paris-based L'Oreal issued the Naked Soap Company in Dalgety Bay a "notice of threatened opposition" yesterday.

The cosmetic giant, which has a market capitalisation of £88bn claim they own the right to the word "naked" in relation to cosmetics.

The notice, on behalf of "L'Oreal S.A, states: "I confirm that I wish to file this notice of threatened opposition and that a copy should be sent to the Trade Mark applicant."

Local business, Naked Soap Company, produce handmade soaps and bath bombs from a small, single-storey unit.

Sharing an image of the letter on their Facebook page, they wrote: "Turns out Loreal are trying to stop us from using our own company name.

"L'Oreal believe that they have the only rights to the term 'Naked' when it comes to personal care products.

The news has prompted support from dozens of locals who praised the company for not backing down.

The company has also launched a petition called Stop L'Oreal from damaging local, small business which has received over 300 signatures in the last 24 hours.

The petition, for Keith Brown MSP - Cabinet Minister for the Economy, states: "Naked Soap Company is a small, local family business based in Dalgety Bay, Fife - dedicating to passionately making handmade bath products for or customers.

"Allowing global corporations to swamp local business in red tape, expensive legal action and threaten them with releasing their name should not be permitted.

"Stand by the Naked Soap Company in standing up against L'Oreal's bully tactics and prove that global corporations cannot eradicate the existence of local business."

Rachel Wilkinson-Duffy, a lawyer handling L'Oreal's claim, today confirmed the dispute was in relation to the word "naked" but added: "We are not able to make any comment on behalf of the client."

According to Forbes, Liliane Bettencourt, principal shareholder of L'Oreal, is the richest woman in the world.

She is also the fourteen richest person in the world with an approximate net worth of US $44.3bn.