A COUNCIL plans to spend £160,000 teaching its staff to speak Gaelic.
Perth and Kinross aims to reverse the decline which has left just 1,287 locals speaking the language.
The local authority has revealed proposals for a £160,000 Gaelic Language Plan to be rolled out over the next five years.
Loading article content
The draft plan, which goes to consultation this week, proposes “Gaelic early learning and childcare provision” as well as moves to improve the uptake of Gaelic education in schools.
The council already has around 13 specialist Gaelic teachers, play leaders and support assistants but the new plan proposes to train and invest in Gaelic teaching staff.
The council is also considering adopting a bilingual corporate logo, as well as creating new welcome signs at local authority buildings, including schools.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.