MILLIONS of Britons may still be using their mobile phones while driving despite penalties for the offence being doubled, research suggests.

Since March 1, drivers who use a hand-held phone have faced receiving six points on their licence and a £200 fine – up from the previous penalty of three points and £100.

While 89 per cent of the 1,727 drivers surveyed by the RAC said they were aware of the law change, more than one-quarter (26 per cent) of those who knew of the tougher penalties admitted to regularly using their devices behind the wheel.

