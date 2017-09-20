TEENAGE carers are to be given grants worth £300 a year as part of a new package of support.

The grants will be awarded to those aged 16 to 18 who are at still at school and do at least 16 hours of caring a week.

The scheme is aimed at helping to support those who do not qualify for the Carer’s Allowance benefit, which is only available to over 16s who carry out at least 35 hours caring a week.

