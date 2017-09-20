Former chancellor George Osborne has taken on a seventh job since leaving politics as a distinguished visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and dean’s fellow at its business school.
Mr Osborne, who stepped down from Parliament at the June general election, is also editor of the Evening Standard newspaper, an adviser to investment management firm BlackRock, chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, a fellow at US think tank the McCain Institute, an unpaid honorary professor of economics at the University of Manchester, and makes lucrative after-dinner speeches around the world for the Washington Speakers Bureau.
Stanford University did not specify whether the former Tory MP would be paid for his new role and was unavailable for immediate comment.
.@George_Osborne, ex-chancellor, has taken on a seventh job as a fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and business school
— Arj Singh (@singharj) September 20, 2017
But Mr Osborne was paid more than £28,400 for a three-hour speech at the Hoover Institution at the California university in October 2016.
He said: “Stanford is at the heart of some of most exciting changes in our world.
“I hope I can bring my experience to help students of the Graduate School of Business, and the Hoover Institution navigate these changes.
“This is also a unique opportunity for me to connect to Stanford and the West Coast – because, whatever you’ve done in your life, you should never stop learning and wanting to understand the future.”
The Hoover Institution is a public policy research centre devoted to economics, politics, history, and political economy and international affairs.
The Graduate School of Business is "steeped in innovation at the heart of California's Silicon Valley", according to Stanford's website.
The business school's dean, Professor Jonathan Levin, said: "We are delighted to welcome George to the Stanford community.
"George brings deep policy and global experience to the GSB, and we look forward to the lively exchanges he will conduct in meetings and in the classroom throughout the coming academic year."
Hoover Institution director Tom Gilligan said: "With our two countries facing many shared political, economic and national security challenges, George's experience and perspective are a welcome addition to our remarkable fellowship.
"A champion of a vital alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States, his work will contribute to our body of research and our impact on public policy discussions."
