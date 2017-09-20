Former chancellor George Osborne has taken on a seventh job since leaving politics as a distinguished visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and dean’s fellow at its business school.

Mr Osborne, who stepped down from Parliament at the June general election, is also editor of the Evening Standard newspaper, an adviser to investment management firm BlackRock, chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, a fellow at US think tank the McCain Institute, an unpaid honorary professor of economics at the University of Manchester, and makes lucrative after-dinner speeches around the world for the Washington Speakers Bureau.

Stanford University did not specify whether the former Tory MP would be paid for his new role and was unavailable for immediate comment.

