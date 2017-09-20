A teenage cyclist has been taken to hospital following a hit and run.
The 19-year-old was riding his bicylce north on the A7 between Galashiels and Stow when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
The vehicle, which could have been a black hatchback type car, failed to stop and continued travelling north.
The man was taken to the Borders General Hospital with minor injuries.
Police in the Borders are appealing for information about the incident which happened at around 1.10pm.
Inspector Tony Hodges, of Galashiels Police Station, said: “Luckily on this occasion the cyclist suffered minor injuries, however, the circumstances could have been much worse.
“The road was busy at the time of the incident and we are keen to trace the driver of the vehicle, who could have been in a black hatchback type car.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was travelling on the road around the time of the incident, to contact us and assist with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Galashiels Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1588 of 19 September.
