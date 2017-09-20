Women with heart disease are much less likely to reach treatment targets than men, according to new research.
An alarming gender gap in lowering cholesterol levels and being physically active has been identified by scientists.
A study of more than 10,000 patients found the odds of achieving reduction goals for total cholesterol, bad cholesterol and blood sugar were 50, 43 and 22 percent lower in females.
Their chances of being obese were also almost one-fifth (18 per cent) higher and they were over one-quarter (26 per cent) less likely to be physically active.
And they were 40 per cent less likely to attend cardiac rehabilitation than men, the team report in Heart.
Dr Min Zhao, of University Medical Centre Utrecht in The Netherlands, said: “We observed substantial differences between men and women in cardiovascular risk factor management for the secondary prevention of CHD (coronary heart disease) - most often to the detriment of women.”
