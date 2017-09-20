A young woman has died and three people are being treated in hospital after a one-car crash in Moray.
The 24-year-old female driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene on the Forres to Califer Hill road after the incident at about 1.35am on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 31 and 23 and a 22-year-old woman who were passengers, are all being treated in hospital.
Loading article content
Sergeant Colin Matheson said: “My thoughts and those of my officers and the other emergency services who were in attendance are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy.
“I am extremely interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicle, a red Vauxhall Corsa, in the area beforehand.
“Similarly, I would urge anyone with information on where the vehicle and its occupants were before the collision to contact us in order to help piece together exactly what has happened.”
Meanwhile, an elderly man has died in hospital three days after he was injured in a two-car crash in the Highlands.
Roderick Sutherland, 85, was hurt in the collision involving a silver Mazda 3 and a white Fiat 500 on the A832 near Dundonnell at 12.30pm on Friday.
Mr Sutherland, from Tain, was a passenger in one of the cars and was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. He passed away on Monday, police said.
A number of other people suffered minor injuries and have since been released from hospital. Police said their thoughts were with his family and friends.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.