THE daughter of murdered Scots hostage David Haines has described how she felt sick when she discovered her controlling boyfriend had a ripped up a scrapbook dedicated to her father’s memory.

Bethany Haines, 20, was present at Perth Sheriff Court as the full extent of Andrew Murray’s six month stalking campaign emerged.

It heard how Murray, 22, tore up her treasured 45-page scrapbook which she had compiled in the wake of her father’s death in Syria after being held hostage for 18 months.

Outside court, she said Murray had been insanely jealous of photographs of her and her former partner, and father of her son Aiden, attending her father’s memorial service.

She said he had cut her former boyfriend’s head off in the pictures and coloured him in with dark ink to make it look like she was embracing her father’s murderer Jihadi John.

Ms Haines said: “There was a photo of me with my then partner John in that scrapbook as he went to my dad’s memorial service with me. He had ‘beheaded’ him and portrayed him as Jihadi John.

“It was a sick thing to do. Andrew was completely controlling. I wasn’t allowed to watch the news or put photos of my dad up in the house. It was like he was jealous of how close me and my dad were.

“I was not allowed to talk about it or see the trauma counsellor, or wear jewellery that my dad had bought me. Obviously I was extremely vulnerable at the time.

“He took advantage of that fact. In the house he was in control of the finances even though he was contributing nothing. He treated me like a servant with the cooking and cleaning.

“It was especially bad because I wasn’t allowed to talk about my dad. When so many attacks are still going on it is important for me to talk about it with people I am close to.

“Having to hold everything in like that was taking me back to the really dark place I had been in initially after my dad’s death. I felt like I was prisoner in my own home.

“I still don’t understand how he could have done that to me. I think he is a very disturbed individual who needs help. I would like to see him rot in prison for the rest of his life but I know that’s not going to happen. He will do it again and again. I hope he gets help.”

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Murray had started a six-month stalking campaign against his girlfriend shortly after they started dating in January 2016.

The crown accepted his not guilty plea to assault, but Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told the court he had viewed pictures showing injuries to Bethany.

The sheriff donned latex gloves to handle the remains of the scrapbook as it had been treated with specialist staining as part of a forensic examination.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta told the court Murray had shouted and sworn in Bethany’s face and called her vile names while falsely accusing her of sleeping with other men.

She said he had covertly taken an intimate picture of them together and had sent it to one of his friends without her knowledge or permission.

Ms Ruta said: “If she dressed a certain way or wore certain make up he would accuse her of being a slut and being unfaithful to him. He told her to remove male friends from her Facebook which she did.

“When she moved in February neighbours found her pleasant, outgoing and friendly. He moved in in May 2016. She let her appearance go, rarely left the house and became hostile."

Murray, from Perth, admitted stalking the student in the Perthshire town of Coupar Angus between 1 April and 3 October 2016. Mr Haines, 44, who was raised in Perthshire, was beheaded on video by Mohammed Emwazi - also known as 'Jihadi John' - in September 2014.