A police officer who objected to his girlfriend’s work uniform and bombarded her with190 calls in a day after she dumped him, has been spared jail.
Controlling James Addison, 21, made abusive remarks towards Emma Coulter, 20, at the busy Glasgow city centre shop where she worked, wanted her to change her clothes.
He turned up at her house uninvited and on one occasion looked around inside at 3am after he did not believe she was not home.
When Miss Coulter called the relationship off, he relentlessly bombarded her with phone calls and messages, and even changed the settings on his phone to bypass a block against his phone.
Addison, from Cowie, Stirlingshire, also threatened to post pictures of her online.
He pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to stalking Miss Coulter by engaging in a course of conduct which caused her fear or alarm, between January and September 2016.
Addison was given a community payback order, compensation and non-harassment orders.
Sheriff Alan MacKenzie ordered him to be supervised for 12 months and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work Addison must pay her £750 and not approach or contact her for two years.
He has left the force, but worked at the time in the Lothian and Borders region.
