COUNCILS are being canvassed for their opinions on the use of controversial mosquito devices used in a bid to prevent groups of youths from gathering in some areas.

It came as Holyrood ministers said they were “not unsympathetic” to an outright ban.

Community Safety and Legal Affairs Minister Annabelle Ewing told MSPs at Holyrood that ministers were opposed to the gadgets, and said she had written to councils and others to find out their views.

