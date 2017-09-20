An Edinburgh hotel has become the first in Scotland to offer “women-friendly rooms.”
The four-star Leonardo Royal Hotel, in the city’s Morrison Link, is hopeful the new initiative will prove to be “highly attractive” to the increasing numbers of professional women who are visiting the capital.
The move - pioneered by the German-owned group at its hotels across Europe - said it took on feedback that businesswomen are no longer attracted by “soulless, corporate-style chain hotels” and, instead, want rooms that specifically meet the needs of female guests.
Loading article content
The venue also said it took into consideration the fact that the proportion of lone female business travellers is on the rise.
Therefore, women guests can now enjoy a host of “feminine touches,” said the establishment.
Leonardo Royal Hotel Edinburgh
Powerful, electric hair dryers, beauty lighting, adjustable makeup mirrors, fluffy bathrobes, and a selection of the latest glossy magazines have all been made available.
Located on the same floor, room service is provided exclusively by female employees with each door equipped with a peephole.
Guests will also enjoy a variety of additional luxurious features, including soft pillows and fresh flowers.
There are also female-only parking spaces located next to the hotel’s entrance.
Lucy Basnett, operations manager at the venue, highlighted how every fourth hotel guest is a businesswoman.
She added: “This is why we have created women-friendly rooms, which are specifically oriented towards the needs and wishes of female travellers.
“We wanted to offer accommodation which, not only addresses any concerns women travelling alone may have, but also creates a comfortable environment where they can relax after a busy day.
“So far, we’ve had a hugely positive response across Europe.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.