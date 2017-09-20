An Edinburgh hotel has become the first in Scotland to offer “women-friendly rooms.”

The four-star Leonardo Royal Hotel, in the city’s Morrison Link, is hopeful the new initiative will prove to be “highly attractive” to the increasing numbers of professional women who are visiting the capital.

The move - pioneered by the German-owned group at its hotels across Europe - said it took on feedback that businesswomen are no longer attracted by “soulless, corporate-style chain hotels” and, instead, want rooms that specifically meet the needs of female guests.

