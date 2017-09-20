The House of Lords has been branded an 'affront to voters' and an 'unacceptable burden' on the public purse after new research found they can claim £300 per day tax-free in expenses for just sitting in the chamber.
The Electoral Reform Society's study, which has been described as "factually inaccurate" by a spokesman for the Upper House, also said between February 2014 to January 2015, £21 million was spent on Lords allowances and expenses, with the average peer receiving £25,826.
It found that just 29 of the 800 peers are under 50 and just 24 per cent (199) were women.
It also found peers were predominantly from London and the South-East, which were 'massively over-represented.'
Looking at their background, the society discovered 27 per cent of peers were politicians before entering the Lords – with the majority being former MPs.
A further seven percent of Peers are former political staff or held senior positions in political parties.
The society, pointing out that China’s National People’s Congress is the only legislative assembly with more than the 800 members entitled to sit in the Lords and is growing with each successive government's appointments.
The society said the business of the house is often left to peers who are former politicians.
It found one-quarter of them since 1997 are former MPs who lost elections or resigned. It said they owe their posts to patronage, claiming that 71 per cent of the House of Lords votes on party lines.
The society called for a Single Transferable Vote would mean Peers would be held accountable by their constituents, not party chiefs.
A Lords spokesman said the expenses figures were factually incorrect and in 2016/17 the total claimed was £22.4m. In 2014/15, they were £20.1m. It said this was a rise of just eleven per cent.
However, it accepted the house was too large and in December 2016 agreed unanimously to take steps to reduce its size.
He added: "The Lords is an active and effective revising chamber.”
