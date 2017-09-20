The House of Lords has been branded an 'affront to voters' and an 'unacceptable burden' on the public purse after new research found they can claim £300 per day tax-free in expenses for just sitting in the chamber.

The Electoral Reform Society's study, which has been described as "factually inaccurate" by a spokesman for the Upper House, also said between February 2014 to January 2015, £21 million was spent on Lords allowances and expenses, with the average peer receiving £25,826.

It found that just 29 of the 800 peers are under 50 and just 24 per cent (199) were women.

