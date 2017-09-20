THE Great British Bake Off’s Tom Hetherington is looking to earn a crust from his appearance on the show by bringing out a book based on old family baking recipes.
The 29-year-old architect, from Edinburgh, was voted off after failing to impress in the first caramel week the series has ever had, with his showstopper – a hummingbird cake with caramel decorations – sealing the deal for his exit.
But he accepts that he “made a bad cake” and plans to continue baking, with plans for a recipe book passed down through the generations.
“I am always open to new opportunities and I always like an adventure, so I am waiting to see what comes my way,” he said.
“To have my own recipe book would be a dream come true, and of course I would have to include shortbread using an old family recipe.”
Mr Hetherington’s cake was described as a “bit basic” by judge Paul Hollywood while Prue Leith said it was “gluey and under-baked”.
Mr Hetherington, who lives in Edinburgh with his partner David, said that baking had always been a huge part of his family life.
He and his siblings were shown the essentials at an early age by their mother, June, a home economics teacher.
His sister now owns a tea shop and he said the entire family cherishes recipe books passed down by grandparents from both sides of the family, with both his grandmothers keen cake-makers.
Now he is hoping to re-create some of the family favourites in a new recipe book but is not planning on giving up his day job any time soon.
“At the end of the day I love being an architect and I have always enjoyed my job, so I don’t have any immediate career changes in mind,” he said.
“I will start teaching architecture soon at one of my former universities one day a week, teaching second year students. It’s something I have always wanted to do.
“It keeps your mind ticking on current architecture, and I think I will get as much out of it as I hope the students will.”
Since he was announced as a Bake Off competitor, Mr Hetherington has racked up a legion of fans online who pegged him the hunk of the series, a label he admitted was flattering.
He said: “I didn’t really want to be on television, I was looking for the challenge aspect of it more than appearing on screen.
“I watched the first episode with family and friends, and from then on I planned to watch it by myself, as I found it all a bit overwhelming. “It has created a bit of a buzz having a Scottish baker in the tent, I have had a few people stopping me in shops, but it’s all been positive.
“I have been really lucky with the feedback. Any heartthrob tag is very lovely but not something I feel that used to, or comfortable with.”
Loading article content
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.