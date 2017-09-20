THE Great British Bake Off’s Tom Hetherington is looking to earn a crust from his appearance on the show by bringing out a book based on old family baking recipes.

The 29-year-old architect, from Edinburgh, was voted off after failing to impress in the first caramel week the series has ever had, with his showstopper – a hummingbird cake with caramel decorations – sealing the deal for his exit.

But he accepts that he “made a bad cake” and plans to continue baking, with plans for a recipe book passed down through the generations.

“I am always open to new opportunities and I always like an adventure, so I am waiting to see what comes my way,” he said.

“To have my own recipe book would be a dream come true, and of course I would have to include shortbread using an old family recipe.”

Mr Hetherington’s cake was described as a “bit basic” by judge Paul Hollywood while Prue Leith said it was “gluey and under-baked”.

Mr Hetherington, who lives in Edinburgh with his partner David, said that baking had always been a huge part of his family life.

He and his siblings were shown the essentials at an early age by their mother, June, a home economics teacher.

His sister now owns a tea shop and he said the entire family cherishes recipe books passed down by grandparents from both sides of the family, with both his grandmothers keen cake-makers.

Now he is hoping to re-create some of the family favourites in a new recipe book but is not planning on giving up his day job any time soon.

“At the end of the day I love being an architect and I have always enjoyed my job, so I don’t have any immediate career changes in mind,” he said.

“I will start teaching architecture soon at one of my former universities one day a week, teaching second year students. It’s something I have always wanted to do.

“It keeps your mind ticking on current architecture, and I think I will get as much out of it as I hope the students will.”

Since he was announced as a Bake Off competitor, Mr Hetherington has racked up a legion of fans online who pegged him the hunk of the series, a label he admitted was flattering.

He said: “I didn’t really want to be on television, I was looking for the challenge aspect of it more than appearing on screen.

“I watched the first episode with family and friends, and from then on I planned to watch it by myself, as I found it all a bit overwhelming. “It has created a bit of a buzz having a Scottish baker in the tent, I have had a few people stopping me in shops, but it’s all been positive.

“I have been really lucky with the feedback. Any heartthrob tag is very lovely but not something I feel that used to, or comfortable with.”