CLASSROOM staff will have the chance to earn more money under a new “superteacher” scheme to prevent burn-out and reverse the recruitment crisis in Scottish schools.

Ministers are holding discussions with trade unions to establish new promoted posts in primary and secondary - some of which are expected to attract higher salaries.

In return, teachers would take on responsibility for improving school performance by developing subject specialisms or by becoming experts in key issues such as literacy or closing the attainment gap.

The scheme, loosely based on a system in Singapore where teachers can achieve Chief Specialist status, comes amidst concerns classroom teachers can “tread water” once they reach the top of the pay scale - typically after six years.

Currently the only way teachers can earn more money is to take on management responsibilities. That has led to some teachers wanting to leave the profession and has exacerbated recruitment difficulties.

The previous Chartered Teacher scheme was scrapped by the Scottish Government in 2012.

John Swinney, the Education Secretary, highlighted the potential benefits of the scheme in a keynote speech at the annual Scottish Learning Festival in Glasgow.

He said: “What we need to ensure is that we have got a wider number of routes that teachers can progress through other than leadership of schools.

“The Singapore model tends to develop around subject specialism or professional capacity to enhance practice and these are the topics we will explore.

“These approached arose out of discussions to develop a greater focus on professional learning.”

Mr Swinney said no discussions had taken place on the issue of enhanced pay, but teaching unions said an increase in salary would be essential for the scheme to work.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), said: “In order to keep the profession refreshed and engaged in the development of their teaching there have to be extra enhanced career pathways.

“That would involve teachers developing good practice in key areas such as tackling the impact of poverty.

“This has to be looked at because promotion routes no longer exist for teachers and there is a risk of burn-out because of that.”

Mr Flanagan said he was “absolutely clear” the only way the scheme could work was if there was a salary enhancement for those taking on new roles.

Meanwhile, Mr Swinney’s intention to press ahead with reforms which will see more power handed to headteachers provoked criticism from opposition politicians.

Iain Gray, Scottish Labour’s education spokesman, said: “John Swinney is wrong to double down on these reforms in the face of mounting criticism from teachers, parents, unions and academics.”

Tavish Scott, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman, added: “John Swinney has failed to convince parliament that his endless pursuit of structural changes to education is working.

“His own self-appointed education advisors have told him to stop obsessing about structure.” Mr Scott said more funding was required to make a difference.