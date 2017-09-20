Lord Tebbit has described the leadership of his party as “not well-organised.” following Boris Johnson’s controversial Brexit intervention just days before the Prime Minister’s much anticipated speech on the subject.

The Tory peer said Theresa May’s Cabinet was particularly vulnerable, but he dismissed the likelihood of Boris Johnson becoming prime minister as “he couldn’t demand loyalty”.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “There was not an agreed line which had been endorsed at the Cabinet, having been fully discussed in a Cabinet committee, on what people should be saying.

“If there is a songsheet, then you expect everyone to sing from it. But if there is not a songsheet, then people sing their own songs.

“I think that the leadership is not well-organised.”