Lord Tebbit has described the leadership of his party as “not well-organised.” following Boris Johnson’s controversial Brexit intervention just days before the Prime Minister’s much anticipated speech on the subject.
The Tory peer said Theresa May’s Cabinet was particularly vulnerable, but he dismissed the likelihood of Boris Johnson becoming prime minister as “he couldn’t demand loyalty”.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “There was not an agreed line which had been endorsed at the Cabinet, having been fully discussed in a Cabinet committee, on what people should be saying.
Loading article content
“If there is a songsheet, then you expect everyone to sing from it. But if there is not a songsheet, then people sing their own songs.
“I think that the leadership is not well-organised.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?