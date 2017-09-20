MORE than 17,000 people across Scotland have responded to a public consultation urging ministers to raise efforts in tackling climate change.
The respondents are calling on the Scottish Government to aim for zero climate emissions by 2050 at the latest and to implement a range of policies to help deliver a cleaner, healthier, greener Scotland.
Ministers are currently proposing a 90per cent cut in emissions by 2050 and is not planning to include any major new policies within a new climate change bill before Holyrood.
Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham yesterday accepted from Edinburgh school children 1,500 postcards from people who have responded to the consultation.
Tom Ballantine, Chair of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland said: “Climate change is the greatest problem of our time. People want Scotland to be at the forefront of the global effort to overcome that challenge.
“The ferocious Atlantic hurricanes, deadly floods in South Asia and the ongoing drought in East Africa show that we have no time to waste.
“[A total of] 17,000 people have backed the First Minister’s call that Scotland should live up to the commitments in the Paris Climate Agreement. At the same time a strong new Climate Act will create jobs, improve health, and reduce poverty.
Gordon Maloney, 38 degrees Campaigner (Scotland) added: “People across the country want the Scottish Government to take bold action on climate change.
“Scotland has shown strong leadership on climate change in the past, and it is clear today that thousands of people will be expecting that to continue, and watching closely to make sure it does.
“It is our own futures at stake, and we know that there can be no excuse for inaction or for doing the bare minimum.”
The consultation closes tomorrow and the Government will analyse responses before introducing a Bill in 2018.
