MOTORHOME drivers are to be charged a levy to travel on ferries to Scotland’s most remote islands amid concerns that a 10-fold increase in traffic is causing major problems for local communities.
New figures show the number of motorhomes travelling to the Western Isles has risen over the past decade, with nearly 2,000 to Harris alone.
It follows the introduction of a Scottish Government scheme to make island ferry fares more affordable.
The Road Equivalent Tariff (RET) was introduced to boost remote economies – and worked so well that the number of cars on one route is up by more than 80 per cent.
But some ferry services are now struggling to handle the additional traffic and island communities are finding that their infrastructure is groaning under the load of the additional visitors.
Now Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has written to Transport Minister Humza Yousaf asking him to consider a “motorhome levy” with the proceeds being used to improve local infrastructure.
The plan is backed by Western Isles Council and transport bosses have confirmed they would consider the move to ease congestion across the ferry network.
Mr Allan said: “It has been a fantastic thing for our local economies in the Western Isles that we have had record numbers of tourists visiting here and enjoying our island hospitality.
“However, this success has brought its own set of problems and it is readily apparent that our infrastructure has not been able to keep up with demand.
“The numbers of motorhomes using island ferry routes has shot up nearly 10-fold over the last decade and issues associated with motorhomes have been repeatedly brought up.
“There is a lack of suitable sites for them, a lack of waste disposal units and the extra space that they require on the ferries has contributed to the capacity problems we have seen over the summer.
“Motorhomes play an important part in our tourist economy and this should not be about making motorhome visitors feel unwelcome. They are welcome. This is about recognising the pressures created on infrastructure by such a rapid growth in tourism and providing communities with a new source of funding that they can direct as they see fit.”
RET bases fares on the cost of travelling the equivalent distance by road and was introduced on the Western Isles, Coll and Tiree in October 2008, cutting fares by up to 55 per cent. It was rolled out to Islay, Colonsay and Gigha in October 2012, to Arran in October 2014 and now covers every route.
But across the network, car traffic has increased by just over 25 per cent which is causing severe problems as locals struggle to book ferries and increased traffic struggles on mainly single track roads.
There were calls for a tourist tax to be introduced on Skye amid concerns it is at risk of becoming overrun with tourists as its population soars six-fold over the summer.
It led to calls for a tourist tax aimed at generating income to help provide infrastructure upgrades.
A tourist tax is also planned in Edinburgh from spring 2018, according to the council leader.
A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are mindful of the increased demands on ferry services given the affordability of travel following the full roll out of Road Equivalent Tariff (Ret) in the Western Isles.
“Along with operators, we will continue to monitor Scotland’s ferry services and frequently review service provision to and from the islands, including all options in regard to demand management measures.”
Alan MacKenzie, VisitScotland’s Islands Manager for the Outer Hebrides, said: “Value for money is one of the key factors people consider when choosing where to go on holiday. We would be concerned that any kind of additional tax for visitors to the Outer Hebrides could be detrimental to the islands’ thriving tourism industry.”
A Western Isles Council spokesman
said: “This may be something worth considering and it would certainly be welcome to
have additional money available to improve infrastructure in the islands although it
would have to be demonstrated to be cost effective.”
