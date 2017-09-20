The impacts of coastal climate change are already being felt globally, as seen by the hurricane damage in the Caribbean and America.

More locally, the new SNH report provides a clear and authoritative assessment of the coastal erosion and flood risks posed by sea level rise in the Firth of Clyde.

Importantly, it identifies for the first time what the impacts of this increased risk will likely pose for nature, society and our infrastructure – risks that are crucial for society to take seriously today.

